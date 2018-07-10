Incident Summary: On behalf of the Montgomery County Police Department, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 9 year old black male and an 18 month old black female. Child # 1: Kingston Perry, B/M, 5/13/2009, 4-0, 60 pounds, Black hair and Brown eyes. Unknown clothing at this time. Child # 2: Karina Noel Perry, B/F, 12/20/2016, 2-0, 30 pounds, Black hair and Brown eyes. Unknown clothing at this time.
Location: Montgomery County
Source of Information: MEMA MJOC
Date of Information: 16:16:02 on 07-10-2018
Additional Report Details:
• Suspect: Dwight Reylando Perry, B/M, 5/18/1983, 6-0, 190 pounds, Black hair and Brown eyes. Dwight Perry has a mohawk style haircut. Unknown clothing at this time.
• Vehicle: 2016 Toyota Camry, Four door, Blue in color License: MD tag 5DF8922
• LOCATION: Last seen 7/10/2018 at 1300 hours in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County, MD
• CONTACT: Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000 or dial 911. Media inquiries can be made to 240-773-5030.
Amber Alert Issued In Maryland For Kingston Perry, 9, and Karina Perry, 18 months was originally published on woldcnews.com