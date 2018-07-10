AMBER ALERT: Police looking for Kingston Perry, 9, and Karina Perry, 18 months. They are with Dwight Reylando Perry, 35. Last seen in Gaithersburg. Dwight should be driving a blue Toyota Camry with Maryland tag 5DF8922. pic.twitter.com/wYTCaHrXed — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) July 10, 2018

Incident Summary: On behalf of the Montgomery County Police Department, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 9 year old black male and an 18 month old black female. Child # 1: Kingston Perry, B/M, 5/13/2009, 4-0, 60 pounds, Black hair and Brown eyes. Unknown clothing at this time. Child # 2: Karina Noel Perry, B/F, 12/20/2016, 2-0, 30 pounds, Black hair and Brown eyes. Unknown clothing at this time.

Location: Montgomery County

Source of Information: MEMA MJOC

Date of Information: 16:16:02 on 07-10-2018

Additional Report Details:

• Suspect: Dwight Reylando Perry, B/M, 5/18/1983, 6-0, 190 pounds, Black hair and Brown eyes. Dwight Perry has a mohawk style haircut. Unknown clothing at this time.

• Vehicle: 2016 Toyota Camry, Four door, Blue in color License: MD tag 5DF8922

• LOCATION: Last seen 7/10/2018 at 1300 hours in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County, MD

• CONTACT: Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000 or dial 911. Media inquiries can be made to 240-773-5030.

Amber Alert Issued In Maryland For Kingston Perry, 9, and Karina Perry, 18 months was originally published on woldcnews.com

