Writer Received Death Threats After Nicki Minaj Responded To Her Tweet

With the wrong choice of 140 characters, social media can change your life in an instant. A writer tasked Nicki Minaj to do better and got no mercy from her fans.

On June 29 Wanna Thompson tweeted what she thought was a harmless opinion of Onika. “You know how dope it would be if Nicki put out mature content? Just reflecting on past relationships, being a boss, hardships, etc. She’s touching 40 soon, a new direction is needed.”

Oh yeah. This is the tweet that started it all. pic.twitter.com/z1ipeUvERC — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

The since-deleted post prompted the Queens rapper to hit her directly her with Mean Girls type slander. Nick’s direct messages were full of insults and pettiness. “Eat a d*ck you hatin ass h*e. Got the nerve to have a Trini flag on your page. You must not have heard the Pinkprint or “Pills N Potion” “Bed of Lies” “Save Me” My recent feature with Alicia Keys, Tasha Cobbs. Just say you jealous. I’m rich, famous, intelligent, pretty and go! But wait, leave my balls. Tired of you sucking on them,”.

Nicki Minaj exhibited #Queen behaviour when she hopped in my DMs and insulted me numerous times over an innocent music opinion while her fans continue to harass me and DM me death threats. This is NOT okay. pic.twitter.com/bJI9TVvJV7 — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

The next day the cultural critic shared screenshots of Minaj’s slander prompting her fans to attack her and even threaten her life.

“Ignore it”

“Mute your mentions…”

“Stay strong..”

“It’ll pass”

“Just go on private..” Oh alright. pic.twitter.com/HQvZuRL28y — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 4, 2018

Additionally, Thompson was let go from her internship with Karen Civil for violating a company non-disclosure agreement which she has since denied.

Wanna, the writer who feuded with Nicki Minaj on Twitter has been fired from her internship with @LiveCivil for allegedly violating their non-disclosure agreement. pic.twitter.com/8SWQxoI76W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2018

Wanna was recently featured in a lengthy New York Times article where she detailed the effects of the online browbeating. “If I knew it would get this much harassment and that my daughter would be affected, I don’t think that I would have posted it,” she said. “Every person has a right to defend themselves and react to certain statements. But when you start to insult somebody, you’ve crossed a line.”

Karen Civil commented on the issue of siding with Minaj, who she has worked with before, but condemned what Wanna is going through. “If someone is feeling attacked, they respond. It’s never right to bully anybody in any situation. It’s not fair.”

Even after the high profile interview, the Barbz continued to question her integrity.

People are acting like I went on IG live every night after the incident, went on a press run and hosted club events. I spoke to ONE publication, declined several offers and drafted an op-ed. Tired of the BS. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 10, 2018

