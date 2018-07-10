Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Granddaughter Of Book Publisher W.W. Norton

Russell Simmons was hit with yet another accusation of rape, this time from the granddaughter of the notable book publisher, W.W. Norton. Alexia Norton Jones claims that in 1990, she and Simmons went out on a date and raped at the conclusion of their night out together.

Variety reports:

In November 1990, Alexia Norton Jones went on a date with Russell Simmons. She recalls that they had a pleasant night out, which ended with the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings inviting her to see his new apartment in downtown Manhattan. There, Jones says, Simmons pinned her against a wall and raped her. “It was such a fast attack,” she told Variety. “He pulled my dress up. I must have said no seven to 10 times.”

After she left, distraught and in shock, Jones claims that Simmons continued to pursue her, calling her at home and approaching her at social events. Jones, a 31-year-old aspiring model and actress at the time (she is the granddaughter of late book publisher W.W. Norton), was in the same social circle as Simmons. And Simmons was a friend of Jones’ father, Clarence Jones, who had served as an attorney and speechwriter for Martin Luther King Jr. After some years had passed, Jones forgave Simmons.

Last spring, almost three decades later, Jones filed a police report with the NYPD, from her home in Arizona, detailing the incident. Although her case fell outside the statute of limitations in New York for felonies, she wanted to stand with the other alleged victims of abuse by the music mogul and producer. She says she isn’t seeking any monetary damages.

The outlet adds that over a dozen women have accused the record label mogul and entrepreneur of rape and assault.

Simmons has maintained his innocence from the onset of the allegations.

