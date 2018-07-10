Drake Breaks A Record Set By The Beatles

Drake continues to win with his newest release. The Toronto native has just broken a milestone set by arguably the greatest band in music.

For the first time ever one artist holds seven of the ten slots on Billboard Magazine’s Top 100 singles chart. With this historic feat Drizzy now sits with very elite company as The Beatles held the previous record of 5 songs in 1964.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that four out of the seven songs (“Nonstop”, “In My Feelings”, “Emotionless” and “Don’t Matter To Me”) are newly released from Scorpion. Additionally the double album is the first LP since Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation to spawn seven Top 10 hits.

He took to his Instagram to celebrate with a simple caption of “All 7’s…” and a screenshot of the chart.

All 7's…

Drake now holds 31 Top 10 records which surpasses Michael Jackson and ties him with his former girlfriend Rihanna. Congrats to The Boy.

