Cardi B Shares Pregnancy Photo And Name Of Babygirl

In recent interviews the Bronx bombshell superstar explained that her fiance’ Offset chose their unborn daughters name and that she would reveal when ready. Well, here it is.
One could assume the baby girl was born yesterday, 7/10/18, congratulations to the happy couple!
Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower
12 photos Launch gallery
Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower
1. Cardi B & Offset’s Extravagant #BardiBabyShower1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
comments – add yours