In some states you can shoot a man who poses a direct threat, but former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones simply chose to shoot the fair one with an airport employee who felt like getting knocked down, arrested and fired on the same day.

https://twitter.com/ablackwebdotcom/status/1017064888756207616

We still don’t know what they were mad about. But RIP to the Popeyes lost to the foolishness.

#KockedTheFOut: Retired NFL Star Pacman Jones Defends Self From Airport Employee was originally published on globalgrind.com

