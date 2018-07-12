Clermont Twin, Yeezy Season Model, & Bad Girls Club Star Arrested

Sometimes reality can be stranger than fiction. The Clermont twins over the past year have experienced a glow up that was unmatched and also hard to explain. The twins gained major traction as Reality TV Stars on Bad Girls Club that help explode their Instagram Model fame into real model fame for Kanye West’s Yeezy Line.

However the lavish lifestyle that the twins portrayed on Instagram filled with tons of travel and VIP experiences never matched the actual work the twins were booked for, leaving many fans to questions how they could actually afford it.

Unfortunately we may have an answer to where all the lavish trips and expensive outfits originated for the two. Shannade Clermont has been arrested on conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and count access device fraud charges in New York City with a claim of over $20,000 stolen. Clermont allegedly stole the credit card of a male who was found deceased after a scheduled “prostitution date”. Its alleged that Clermont used the card to purchase plane tickets, pay phone bills and even pay rent. Stay tuned to kysdc.com as to stay up to date with the details on this case.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: