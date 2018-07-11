CLOSE
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The Name Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl

Baby Kulture Got The Internet Talking

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Offset and Cardi B took “Do It For The Culture” to a whole new level when they became parents to Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night. Mama Bardi posted the adorable reveal on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Of course, two parents with some interesting names in their own right would definitely have a child with a rather unique name but that didn’t stop Twitter from being its usual comedic self.

See more reactions on the next pages.

