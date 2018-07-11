6ix9ine Is Arrested For Allegedly Choking 16-Year-Old Back In January

The law caught up with 6ix9ine recently with an arrest warrant issued a few months ago.

In New York, he was arrested on Wednesday at JFK Airport after returning from a European tour. According to TMZ, The police were enforcing a warrant from Houston where 6ix9ine was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a mall.

The altercation happened back in January and caused a wave of backlash from 6ix9ine fans.

According to the alleged victim, Santiago Albarran, 6ix9ine was mad that Santiago was recording him at the mall and he demanded that the video be deleted. That’s when 6ix9ine allegedly started choking Santiago.

Despite Santiago’s recollection of the incident, many fans say Santiago taunted 6ix9ine and that’s what caused him to lash out.

6ix9ine’s team say they were aware of the warrant and hoped to handle the situation soon, according to TMZ.

Now they’re mad the NYPD has gotten involved, saying they have no business extraditing 6ix9ine to Texas for a misdemeanor case.

Seems like the drama never stops for the Brooklyn rapper.

We’ll continue to keep you updated if anymore news should surface.

