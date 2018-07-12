People Are Still Highly Annoyed By Drake’s Jamaican Accent

Since he’s been out, I can’t remember a time when people weren’t talking about Drake. Whether it’s his music, most recent fling, beef, or in this case, his accent, the rapper is a recurring hot topic.

In a clip that has since gone viral on the internet, Drake is joined by magician Julius Dein, who’s sleight of (tongue?) left the 6 God astonished and filled with laughter. But the part that has Drizzy’s naysayers chirping happened way before Julius got his lollipop hocus pocus on.

Mid-clip, Drake goes into what people are calling a “fake” Jamaican accent. “Why fi dis?” he asks Julius when he’s instructed to pull a lollipop out of the magician’s mouth. Watch up top.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the internet to react.

Drake really thinks he’s Jamaican?? Tell me y’all don’t hear his “accent” on why 😂😂😂 https://t.co/8vPXQIul3T — Samiza (@BeautynBrains96) July 12, 2018

Drake summoned up all his knowledge from his "patois with popcaan" lessons & said "why fi dis" and honestly he's a yardman at this point https://t.co/TKYC6ASDSe — Shameka (@Shameka_xox0) July 12, 2018

Not everyone was entertained, though.

Drake’s fake accent is so corny lol — The Camera Guy (@BBS_Cam) July 12, 2018

Drake trying to do this fake ass Jamaican accent is a turn off . — AlliJaundoo🇬🇾 (@LordeAlli) July 12, 2018

My reaction when drake speaks in that fake ass accent pic.twitter.com/3sQB8g9wmb — It's Plawn-tin not Plan-tain (@In_Hail_Smchin) July 12, 2018

Some even heard a hint of a little something else in there.

Drake speaks in a English accent now gosh Fam https://t.co/iE13RWtO9P — The one with the African headwrap (@BreauxyC) July 12, 2018

Drake stans say that it’s actually OK if he’s got a little Jamaican in him because the Caribbean culture is widespread in Canada. But it’s possible fans are a little biased, so tell us what you think.

Y’all keep forgetting Drake is Canadian and the black culture in Canada is widely Caribbean/ West Indies. Lihhhhh… — moisturized mami. (@Maat___) May 26, 2018

Are you #TeamDrizzy on this one or #TeamKnockItOff? Let us know.

