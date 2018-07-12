Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and you won’t believe the reason why…
UPDATE: Charges have been dropped against Stormy according to CNN. Charges against adult film actress Stormy Daniels for allegedly touching three undercover detectives while performing at an Ohio strip club were dismissed Thursday, her attorney said.
Via Fox8: She is accused of violating a state law. Her attorney said Thursday she was set up in a sting operation. While Daniels was performing Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.
He told MSNBC later Thursday that police had prepared a sting operation with multiple officers. He said female undercover officers asked Daniels if they could place their face between her breasts. “It was an absurd use of law enforcement resources,” Avenatti said.
According to court documents, Daniels took the stage at the club around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. After taking off her top, Daniels “began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons.”
The three counts against Daniels are first-degree misdemeanors. Tucker says the maximum penalty for one count would be six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. If convicted of all three counts, Daniels could face up to 18 months in jail and $3,000 in fines.
The charges relate to the law prohibiting dancers from touching customers and customers touching dancers — excluding immediate family members.
The Latest:
- UPDATE: Stormy Daniels Arrested After Smacking Undercover Cop With Her Breasts At Ohio Strip Club
- Here Are Your Nominees For The 2018 Emmy Awards
- Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’ Kylie Jenner And Any Other Alternative Fact Givers
- People Are Still Highly Annoyed By Drake’s Jamaican Accent
- Almost Friday Shmood: When You Battle The Last Days Of The Week With Fire Moves
- Black Women Everywhere Will Be Able To Relate To This Hilarious Meghan Markle Moment
- Whaaa?! Man Who’s Been Growing His Fingernails Since 1952 Finally Gets Them Cut
- You Won’t Believe Which Crime This Armless, Homeless Man Was Accused Of Committing
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Young M.A. “PettyWap,” Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign “The Light” & More | Daily Visuals
UPDATE: Stormy Daniels Arrested After Smacking Undercover Cop With Her Breasts At Ohio Strip Club was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com