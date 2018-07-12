Michael B. Jordan & Ashlyn Castro Are Inseparable In St. Tropez

Sorry ladies, but it looks like Hollywood heartthrob, Michael B. Jordan is officially booed up now.

TMZ caught up with the Black Panther star while he was living it up at St. Tropez where he was packing on all the public displays of affection with the stunning IG model, Ashlyn Castro. After months of rumors of a relationship the two lovebirds finally put it out in public for all to see and we ain’t mad at this.

As you can see from the pictures provided by TMZ, the two were literally all over each other regardless of who was standing up or sitting down. Looks like the whole “you’re suffocating me” relationship complaint isn’t an issue as far as they’re concerned. Least not yet.

Check out the pics below and let us know if you think they make a cute couple. Please, no haters opinions needed.

