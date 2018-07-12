CLOSE
Viral Video
Home > Viral Video

Warning: Watching This Clip May Cause Extreme Joy

Get busy, fellas!

Leave a comment

A clip from the Chocó Department of Colombia, known for its huge Afro-Colombian population, is going viral and it’s so good we had to share it with you. The guys in the video above get busy on the dance floor and even better, one of the youngest is leading the pack. Press play for #BlackBoyJoy like you’ve never seen it before, but be careful—this kind of happiness is contagious.

The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television

Since it's 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it's day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it's funny and makes the Cheeto's skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

Warning: Watching This Clip May Cause Extreme Joy was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close