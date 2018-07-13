Sprint Stores To Host TIDAL Takeovers, OTR II, NICKIHNDRXX & Made In America Ticket Giveaways

Friday the 13th is usually a day of doom and gloom for the superstitious sorts, but if you’re down with Sprint you just might come up big. The wireless phone giant will host a series of store takeover events in conjunction with TIDAL, where fans can get a chance to score some free tickets to some of this summer’s hottest concerts and festivals.

Across 10 cities nationwide, 13 Sprint stores will host the Takeover which also serves as the proper kickoff for the new Unlimited Plus plan. Those who elect to go with the plan will also get a subscription to TIDAL’s premium music streaming service along with beefed-up features.

A long list of entertainers, DJs and events have been announced for the Takeover. Perhaps of note is the ticket giveaway, with OTR II, Made In America Festival, NICKIHNDRXX, and TIDAL X, and other concert tickets up for grabs. Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Fat Joe, Kaskade, A$AP Ferg, Nipsey Hussle, Tech N9ne, Jim Jones, and other acts will be spread among the 13 stores.

The events start at 12:00 PM and run until 5:00 PM.

