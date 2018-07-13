The nominations for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in, and let’s just say the Black Effect is in full effect this year.
Our girl Issa Rae snagged a nod for lead actress in a comedy series:
While our boy Katt Williams received one for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
But there’s plenty more melanin where that came from.
Check out the full list of Black Excellence nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards (hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Ché on September 17) in the gallery below.
30 Black Folks We're Rooting For At This Year's Emmy Awards
30 photos Launch gallery
1. Issa RaeSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. John LegendSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Sterling K. BrownSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Katt WilliamsSource:GlobalGrind 6 of 30
7. Dave ChappelleSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. Anthony AndersonSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Jeffrey WrightSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. Ru PaulSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Trevor NoahSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Samira WileySource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Regina KingSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Thandie NewtonSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Donald GloverSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. Chloe Arnold16 of 30
17. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. Tituss BurgessSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Brian Tyree Henry20 of 30
21. Kenan ThompsonSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. Letitia WrightSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. Viola DavisSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. Cicely TysonSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Ron Cephas JonesSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. Maya RudolphSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. Wanda SykesSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. W. Kamau BellSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. Brandon Victor Dixon29 of 30
30. Adina Porter30 of 30
Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com
