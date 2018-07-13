Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in, and let’s just say the Black Effect is in full effect this year.

Our girl Issa Rae snagged a nod for lead actress in a comedy series:

An Emmy nom?! So grateful to my #InsecureHBO family for making this possible and to you guys for the continuous love. Honored! pic.twitter.com/3eitZGKtiE — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 12, 2018

While our boy Katt Williams received one for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Katt Williams is now an Emmy nominated actor for playing Willy the Alligator Man in @AtlantaFX. What a time to be alive. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IRJ5ygtrE0 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) July 12, 2018

But there’s plenty more melanin where that came from.

Check out the full list of Black Excellence nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards (hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Ché on September 17) in the gallery below.

