Ariana Grande Drops New Sizzling Single “God Is A Woman”

Ariana Grande is really coming into her own and it’s got us excited for the official release of her fourth studio album.
Sweetener isn’t due until August 17, but in the meantime, the pop star is throwing a few singles our way. Her latest one, “God Is A Woman,” is pure fire. Press play on the lyric video up top and stay tuned for more in the weeks to come.
22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail
22 photos Launch gallery
22 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail
1. Hair Laid, Face BeatSource:Instagram 1 of 22
2. Just A Quick SelfieSource:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Hair Down With The HoopsSource:Instagram 3 of 22
4. Hanging Out With Her HairSource:Instagram 4 of 22
5. Cosmo GirlSource:Instagram via Cosmopolitan Magazine 5 of 22
6. Probably Trying To Figure Out How To Switch Her Ponytail Up...Source:Instagram 6 of 22
7. The Sexy FaceSource:Instagram 7 of 22
8. Wiggin' OutSource:Instagram 8 of 22
9. Showing Off Her Hang TimeSource:Instagram 9 of 22
10. So Cool She Gets Carried EverywhereSource:Instagram 10 of 22
11. F*ck The Duck Lip, Ariana's All About The Fish LipSource:Instagram 11 of 22
12. Part Game StrongSource:Instagram 12 of 22
13. Snapbacks and Sad Looking SelfiesSource:Instagram 13 of 22
14. Mackin' & Hangin'Source:Instagram 14 of 22
15. It Ain't Nothing But A Hair FlipSource:Instagram 15 of 22
16. Ariana Letting Her Hair Down For Her BestiesSource:Instagram 16 of 22
17. CuteSource:Instagram 17 of 22
18. Blondes Have More FunSource:Instagram 18 of 22
19. Pop ProblemsSource:Instagram 19 of 22
20. Ariana & Her Grandfather (RIP)Source:Instagram 20 of 22
21. Such a beaute.21 of 22
22. Wows.22 of 22
