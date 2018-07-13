CLOSE
Ariana Grande Drops New Sizzling Single “God Is A Woman”

Press play.

Ariana Grande is really coming into her own and it’s got us excited for the official release of her fourth studio album.

Sweetener isn’t due until August 17, but in the meantime, the pop star is throwing a few singles our way. Her latest one, “God Is A Woman,” is pure fire. Press play on the lyric video up top and stay tuned for more in the weeks to come.

Ariana Grande Drops New Sizzling Single “God Is A Woman” was originally published on globalgrind.com

