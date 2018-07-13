Childish Gambino Rolls Out Worldwide “Summertime Starts Here” Event

Childish Gambino has always moved mysteriously on the Internet, and that trend remains firm in with his recent actions online. After dropping off his “Summer Pack” mini-project, the artist born Donald Glover is behind a series of pop-up events across three major cities worldwide this weekend that’s seemingly connected to the release.

Following just one account on Instagram, @summertimemagic, ” the page’s bio link opens up to a “Summertime Starts Here” splash page when then takes users to a series of listed dates and corresponding cities where the event will kick off. The first of the events debuted today at New York’s Union Square. Tomorrow (July 14), Brooklyn’s Fort Greene Park will host an event with Los Angeles’ San Monica Pier doing so on the same day. On Sunday (July 15), Los Angeles’ Fairfax High School and London’s Gunnersbury Park will host the other.

Feels like Summer. Link in Bio. A post shared by @ summertimemagic on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

