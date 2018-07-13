Canceled! Millennials Pick Obama As Best President Over Trash-Talking Trump

Millennials are down for Barack Obama like four flat tires. A sizable percentage of the age group, including those who range from 22 to 37 years old, have chosen Obama as the best president, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday.

Forty-six percent of Millennials believe Obama is the best, as compared to only 12 percent for Trump, the survey found. Sixty-two percent, or six-in-ten millennials, think Michelle Obama‘s husband is one of the top presidents. Millennials are, unsurprisingly, also more likely to name Obama as a higher-ranking commander-in-chief, as compared to older generations who favored Ronald Reagan, who was known for racist statements like Trump.

Forty-four percent of Americans overall chose Obama as either the best or second-best president, according to the survey, which was conducted from June 5-12 among 2,002 adults.

A smaller group of 19 percent of Americans named Trump as best or second-best president, despite his constant trash talking, racist rhetoric—as well as his divisive, offensive and illegal actions. It’s clear from the survey that a lot of younger people, and some older, still wish that Obama, Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia were in the White House. Surely, there will be many folks rejoicing when Trump vacates the office.

Obama’s relevance hasn’t decreased either since he left the top U.S. post, The Hill reported. Obama still has a strong base on Twitter with 101 million as of Thursday afternoon (July 12). The number makes the former president the third most-followed person on the social network behind Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

The 44th president of the U.S. did lose 3 million followers as a result of Twitter removing locked or inactive accounts from follower counts. However, he is still miles ahead of Trump who has 53.1 million followers and is the 18th most-followed person. Trump’s constant angry rants have surely further pissed off folks.

