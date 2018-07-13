Miguel closed the show out at the 2018 Majic Summer Block Party. Afterwards, he gave a few minutes of his time to KG Smooth and Sky Houston to let them know – he wasn’t playing by anybody’s standard of normal, dating back to his childhood and more. Watch the full interview now.

Miguel Explains Why He Refuses To Be Anybody’s Idea Of “Normal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

