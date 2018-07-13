Dave East & Rick Ross “Fresh Prince of Belaire,” The Lox “I Don’t Care” & More | Daily Visuals

Millennials have it good with their technological ways and all these days, but they’ll never know how truly glorious life was in the golden era of humanity: the 90’s.

Dave East and Rick Ross know this all too well as they link up for “Fresh Prince of Belaire” where the duo throw a 90’s theme party complete with loud ass clothing and a yellow taxi cab. We kinda feel like most people actually took an Uber to the video shoot but that’s neither here nor there.

Keeping with the 90’s, OG Hip-Hop group The Lox come through with a good ol’ cookout at the park where they’re surrounded by fam and friends for their clip to “I Don’t Care.” We wonder what they would’ve done had BBQ Becky called popo on them.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jim Jones, PnB Rock, and more.

DAVE EAST & RICK ROSS – “FRESH PRINCE OF BELAIRE”

THE LOX – “I DON’T CARE”

JIM JONES FT. MOZZY – “BANGING”

PNB ROCK – “LONDON”

TRENCHMOB – “COMING HOME”

FOOLIO – “RING AROUND THE ROSIE”

STONO ECHO – “WORKIN”

