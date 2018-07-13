Call of Duty fans Activision and Treyarch has some excellent news for you. We know you are eager to take single player campaign less Black Ops 4 multiplayer for a spin, but that is not all you will be able to try out. The fan-favorite first-person shooter’s developer announced today players will also be able to try out the game’s new battle royale “Blackout” mode as well.

Along with that news, Activision announced all of the details for both early and open access to the betas.

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

So mark your calendars, stock up on your favorite snacks and drinks Black Ops’ fans cause you are going to be quite busy at the beginning of August. For more details on the upcoming beta, you can head over to Treyarch’s blog or Activision’s bog learn more. If you need a refresher as to what you can look forward to in the upcoming beta, you can check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s multiplayer reveal trailer below.

—

Photo: Treyarch/Activision

Activision & Treyarch Share Details For ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer & Blackout Beta was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: