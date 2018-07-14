Pandering Pigskin: Pacman Jones Says He’s Against NFL Players Protesting National Anthem

Adam “Pacman” Jones might have earned some hood cred after delivering an exquisite and well-deserved fade inside ATL airport, but he’s undoing all that goodwill with a newly surfaced clip. The free agent cornerback told TMZ Sports that he’s no fan of the NFL National Anthem protests and wants them to find another way to get their point across.

From TMZ Sports:

Here’s the deal … we shot this clip on Tuesday at LAX just a few hours before Pacman was attacked at the airport in Atlanta. The fight story kinda knocked this clip off our radar for a while (obviously), but it’s still pretty good.

“I’m all for standing for the anthem,” Pacman told us … “I have a couple of family members that have been over to Iraq.”

Pacman also explained that, to him … social issues “don’t have nothing to do with the national anthem” and players who want to make a change should “figure out another way.”

Sobering, isn’t it? He does have his right to his opinion, however.

Anyway, check out the clip below.

