‘Coupon Carl’ Calls Cops On Black Woman At CVS Because He Believed Her Coupon Was Fake

Another day, another example of white people calling the police on Black people for the stupidest and most absurd reasons.

This time around a white CVS manager in Chicago called 911 on a Black woman for trying to use a coupon. Yes, a coupon. Apparently, he believed it was fake.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Camilla Hudson wanted to use a manufacturer’s coupon at CVS on Friday night when the manager, Morry Matson, said to her he’d never seen a coupon like it and accused her of making it herself.

Hudson, rightfully so, told him she was offended for being called a liar. Matson then told her to leave and when she refused, he called the police.

In the video, that has since gone viral, you can hear the manager, describing Hudson to police as African-American to which she responds “I’m black. Black isn’t a bad word.”

Peep how he is shaking:

A white man called the police on a Black woman for attempting to use a coupon @ the CVS Pharmacy located at 6150 N. Broadway in Chicago! RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/KnFQI4yhfT — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 14, 2018

In a now-taken down Facebook post, Hudson wrote that three police came to the scene and spoke with her before she left.

CVS has since apologized for the incident.

“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again.

CVS Pharmacy does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores,” the statement continued. “We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”

For Hudson, this situation didn’t have to turn out this way.

“You’re calling me a liar, you’re calling me a thief, you’re calling me a forger.”

She added, “It’s not that they didn’t take the coupon or refused to take the coupon, it’s how he did it. He was nasty, he was unprofessional, he was dismissive, he was accusatory—his entire tone and demeanor was offensive and problematic.”

The Sun-Times reported that Matson is running for 48th Ward alderman with one of his campaign promises being to“[increase] police presence throughout Alderman Matson’s 48th Ward.”

According to his aldermanic campaign website, he was a state delegate for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election and is president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Illinois, a group advocating for LGBTQ conservatives.

Now here’s the irony. While Matson was so worried about the coupon being fraudulent, he himself has been busted for fraud in the past.

Raw Story reported that Matson got the government to make a beach’s old sea wall a “historic landmark” and worked to convince his neighbors that improving the beachfront would mean they wouldn’t see an influx of “people from the South Side.”

So pressed to get the needed signatures, Matson ended up signing five of the 13 pages of signatures himself.

“I laughed out loud on the bus,” Anne Sullivan, who read the signatures on the way home from the Chicago Board of Elections, told DNA Info in 2016.

“I said are you kidding me? You just submitted this without even thinking anybody would look at it?”

Matson also admitted that he took a year to collect signatures, instead of the 90 days set by law.

Sigh.

