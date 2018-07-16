No Thanks, Brother: Hulk Hogan Admitted Back Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Professional wrestling fans of a certain age will remember that Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea was one of the then-WWF’s biggest stars. The WWE booted Hogan from its Hall Of Fame after a 2015 n-word controversy but reinstated him over the weekend much to the delight and disdain of many fans.

After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

The decision has been met with a decidedly robust number of takes and we’ve collected the best we could find from Twitter below and on the following pages.

“I am a racist… f***ng n*****s.I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f**k some n*****r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars!" “I guess we’re all a little racist. F*****g n****r.” – Hulk Hogan, who was just reinstated into the WWE HOF — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 15, 2018

Remember the dress code for Hulk Hogan's restaurant, which was ~7 yrs after the N-word convo was recorded/almost 1 yr before the transcript surfaced? Looks like he was trying to keep out blizzack guys, brother. Especially since do-rags were banned at THE HULK HOGAN RESTAURANT. pic.twitter.com/egs6sLXvS2 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) July 15, 2018

can’t believe hulk hogan is the new owner of papa john’s — deb (@allend0rk) July 15, 2018

