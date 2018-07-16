Russ Parr Passes The Torch To Angie Ange

Legendary radio host, Russ Parr who is the host of the nationally syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show stopped by the WKYS Studios on the first day of Angie Ange in the Morning in order to pass the torch to Angie and congratulate the team on the new morning show.

Russ talks about meeting Angie, why she is important to radio, her love for the D.C. culture, and why everyone should support her.

Watch the Interview above and be sure to tune in to Angie Ange in the Morning, Monday – Friday; 6AM-10AM.

