93.9 WKYS Nominated For 2018 Marconi Award

93.9 WKYS was nominated for a NAB Marconi Award For Urban Station Of The Year!

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) honors radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. with the NAB Marconi Award. The awards are named in honor of Guglielmo Marconi, the man generally credited as the “Father of Wireless Telegraphy”.

The winners will be announced September 27 at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show, sponsored by Xperi and held during the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando.

Here are the rest of the nominees!

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WFXC-FM, Raleigh, NC

WKYS-FM, Washington, D.C.

WVKL-FM, Virginia Beach, VA

WWPR-FM, New York, NY

WZFX-FM, Fayetteville, NC

