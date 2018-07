Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper repped the district very well winning the All-Star Home Run Derby Monday night.

Harper edged out Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber 19-18 in the finals. In all, Harper knocked out 44 home runs which may not have been the most for the night but it he got them when it counted.

Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby in the most dramatic way possible. pic.twitter.com/qpnvbcx0xe — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2018

