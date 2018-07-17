CLOSE
President Obama Delivers The Nelson Mandela Lecture [Watch]

Watch live as President Obama delivers the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth by reflecting on his example of perseverance and vision and what lessons we can we draw from his legacy.

