Watch live as President Obama delivers the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth by reflecting on his example of perseverance and vision and what lessons we can we draw from his legacy.

RELATED: President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At Barbara Bush’s Funeral

RELATED: Obama To Call Out Trump In Post-Presidential Speeches?

10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son. Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage. Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. He always gets his hands a little dirty. Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids. Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball. Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth. Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life. Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful. Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama Thank you, President Obama!

President Obama Delivers The Nelson Mandela Lecture [Watch] was originally published on woldcnews.com