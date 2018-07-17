Coupon Carl Got Himself And Another CVS Employee Fired

Morry Matson not only got himself fired from CVS, but he is also responsible for another person being let go from CVS — someone who wasn’t on camera.

In case you missed it, on Saturday, July 14, Chicago CVS manager Morry Matson, who is now known as Coupon Carl, was caught on video calling the police on Camilla Hudson over a manufacturer’s coupon. Officers arrived and let Hudson go without incident. But Mrs. Hudson had time — she recorded the incident on video.

See below:

I’ve been asked many, many times today to add the video to my Twitter post. Not sure how or if I can add it the original, but here it is:

# pic.twitter.com/gelGpUUDcc — Camilla Hudson (@Camilla317) July 14, 2018

CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis issued an apology, saying, “We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted Ms. Hudson as soon as we were made aware of this incident. CVS has begun an investigation and we will take any corrective action that is warranted to prevent it from happening again.”

Now they company has fired two people. In a statement via Twitter, CVS wrote, “We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health. CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcome and diverse environment in our stores.”

CVS Statement on Chicago Store Incident pic.twitter.com/H4h3akdMzs — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2018

No word on who the other person was that got the ax, but Hudson did say via Facebook that another employee told her to leave because Matson called the police. Obviously, Hudson was unbothered.

Will white folks ever learn to mind their damn business and to stop using 911 as personal weapons against Black and brown people?

