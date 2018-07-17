A Tale Of Two Presidents: While Trump Was Committing Treason, Obama Was Living His Blackest Life In The Motherland

President Donald Trump debased the very fabric of American life with his deplorable and un-American meeting with Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday.

In a press conference, your racist president was in a state of jubilee sitting next to his bae. He complimented Putin on all things Russian (including the World Cup) and ignored how the country interfered in U.S. elections. Many called Trump’s performance—in which he clearly sided with a man who is trying to dismantle our democracy—treasonous.

Former CIA director John Brennan wrote on Twitter,” Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin.”

Arizona Senator John McCain, 81, who is fighting brain cancer, said, “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” and “a tragic mistake.”

As Trump was selling the soul of America, guess what Obama was doing? Living his best and Blackest life.

Yesterday, Obama made his first post-presidency visit to Nairobi, Kenya. He met with President Uhuru Kenyatta and visited a youth sports and resource center that was founded by his half sister, Auma Obama, in the rural birthplace of his father. Watch Obama get his dance on below:

Obama dancing in Kenya is the perfect antidote to today pic.twitter.com/mP7WqTTo7Q — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 17, 2018

Damn. We miss you, Obama. Like, seriously and truly miss you.

