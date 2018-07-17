Black Woman’s Lawsuit Over Bill Maher Using The N-Word Moves Forward

A Los Angeles judge gave a green light to a lawsuit an African-American woman filed in March that accused her employer of firing her in relation to comedian Bill Maher‘s use of the N-word on his HBO series.

See Also: WATCH: Ice Cube Schools Bill Maher On White Privilege

The judge ruled that Shonitria Anthony’s discrimination and retaliation case has a probability of prevailing, Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday.

Anthony was an editor at ATTN:, a news site targeted to the millennial audience and that has Maher as one of its high-profile investors. The company argued that her case was frivolous, but the judge disagreed.

“It is not disputed that Plaintiff is African-American, was qualified for her position and suffered an adverse employment action. Plaintiff’s declaration details how she believes she was singled out after raising issues of race in her workplace. That is a sufficient ‘other circumstance’ to suggest a discriminatory motive,” L.A. Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield ruled.

Judge advances discrimination lawsuit arising from Bill Maher's N-word use https://t.co/iUba8WaMmf pic.twitter.com/6Bq7lcyUrv — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 16, 2018

Maher stirred up controversy in 2017 during a sit-down interview with Nebraska’s Republican Sen. Ben Sasse on his show Real Time with Bill Maher. Sasse invited the comedian to visit Nebraska, adding, “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

“Work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n—er,” Maher replied. He later apologized amid an avalanche of criticism.

Anthony organized her Black co-workers and asked the company to hold a meeting to discuss Maher’s use of the racial slur. In response, ATTN: retaliated against her, ultimately giving her a pink slip, the lawsuit stated.

ATTN: denied the allegations, insisting that her termination was part of a business strategy aimed at producing more videos rather than written articles. The company filed an appeal to the judge’s decision.

SEE ALSO:

4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice

Papa John’s Founder Is Now Crying Greasy, White Tears

Black Woman’s Lawsuit Over Bill Maher Using The N-Word Moves Forward was originally published on newsone.com