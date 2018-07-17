Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing Stunts

| 07.17.18
Tom Cruise stopped by to chat it up with Xilla Valentine in Paris, France to talk about his death-defying stunts and we asked if he still gets a rush from them. In Mission Impossible: Fallout, Tom Cruise performs a HALO jump out of a place, performs deadly helicopter stunt and had a real brawl for the cameras. Check out Tom’s answer about the high he feels from performing stunts.

Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters July 27th

Videos
