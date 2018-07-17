Old heads are about to have their work cut out for them for a new dance challenge taking off on Instagram.

And when I say old heads, I mean folks who remember the smoothness of the “Shoulder Lean” back in 2006. Now, in 2018, things have taken a jerky turn for the excessive thanks to the #BrokenShoulderChallenge.

While anyone age three to 100 could probably execute a Shoulder Lean, folks better check for tight joints, tense muscles and signs of arthritis for the the intense #BrokenShoulderChallenge. Peep the moves for yourself below…

My bones hurt.

People’s shoulder-breaking moves to Lil Yachty‘s “NBAYOUNGBOAT” are sure to reveal who’s body is poppin’ and who’s body is literally about to pop.

Swipe through for some more takes on the challenge and let us know if you’re joining in!

Get Your Joint Lube Ready…The #BrokenShoulderChallenge Is Possessing Bodies Everywhere was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: