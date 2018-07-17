Wiz Khalifa Uses The Whitest Excuse Ever To Defend Offensive Lyric About Koreans

Amber Rose’s ex has come under fire for a lyric about Koreans in his song, “Hot Now,” from his new album Rolling Papers 2. In the lyrics, Wiz Khalifia raps, “I’m a different type of being/Drive the type of whip your b-tches like to be in/Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean.”

Lord. Why is a 30-year-old man making reference to Asians and their eyes? Not only is the line whack as hell, it’s seriously offensive and Wiz has been getting ripped on social. However, it was his defense that is getting him dragged even harder.

While on The Breakfast Club, he didn’t apologize, he got indignant and said, “Chill out, I’m not racist. I love all races.” He then added: “I have Korean friends who are not offended, so I don’t know those people who are saying that.”

This is the exact equivalent of a white person saying, “I can’t be racist because I have Black friends.” How idiotic for Wiz to babble out the same narrative. Sure, he is in his bubble of fame and money (and weed) but everybody knows the “I have …. friends” line is always deplorable.

Social media has been going off, see below:

Wiz Khalifa's "Hot Now" is bullshit.

"smoke got my eyes lookin' Korean"

Racist, much? People complain about racial stereotypes, but freaking Wiz Khalifa does it right under the public's nose and because you can't be racist towards Asians, apparently, it's totally cool. — mmmbluey (@mmmbluey2) July 15, 2018

Wiz Khalifa's new song straight up makes a racist remark against Koreans but of course nobody is going to bring it up because racism against Asians isn't a thing in the US — Brian Chang (@bchang3) July 17, 2018

So why ain't twitter after Wiz Khalifa for saying "Smoke got my eyes lookin' Korean."? Is that not racist enough for y'all? pic.twitter.com/XVHXL2Quoo — Tyler (@w1ndyy) July 16, 2018

“Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean” – a line in ‘Hot Now’ by Wiz Khalifa If you don’t find anything wrong with this line, unfollow me right now. Discrimination & racism against Asians has been going for many years w/o anyone batting an eye and I am tired of it. — elise 🌹 (@lovxlise) July 16, 2018

p.s – in this line, Wiz Khalifa is basically saying that the smoke is making him squint his eyes like Koreans. If you still don’t understand why that’s a racist statement then block me right now. — elise 🌹 (@lovxlise) July 16, 2018

It’s bizarre how Wiz automatically thinks people went to calling him a racist. Using the offensive analogy does not mean he is participating in the structural underpinnings of race and power in this country, it simply means he is a bigot with no apologies. Get some better flow and creativity, Wiz.

