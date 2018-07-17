Wiz Khalifa Uses The Whitest Excuse Ever To Defend Offensive Lyric About Koreans

Amber Rose’s ex has come under fire for a lyric about Koreans in his song, “Hot Now,” from his new album Rolling Papers 2. In the lyrics, Wiz Khalifia raps, “I’m a different type of being/Drive the type of whip your b-tches like to be in/Smoke got my eyes lookin’ Korean.”
Lord. Why is a 30-year-old man making reference to Asians and their eyes? Not only is the line whack as hell, it’s seriously offensive and Wiz has been getting ripped on social. However, it was his defense that is getting him dragged even harder.
SEE ALSO: CVS Employees Accused Of Hiding, Calling Cops On Black Customers
While on The Breakfast Club, he didn’t apologize, he got indignant and said, “Chill out, I’m not racist. I love all races.” He then added: “I have Korean friends who are not offended, so I don’t know those people who are saying that.”
This is the exact equivalent of a white person saying, “I can’t be racist because I have Black friends.” How idiotic for Wiz to babble out the same narrative. Sure, he is in his bubble of fame and money (and weed) but everybody knows the “I have …. friends” line is always deplorable.
Social media has been going off, see below:
It’s bizarre how Wiz automatically thinks people went to calling him a racist. Using the offensive analogy does not mean he is participating in the structural underpinnings of race and power in this country, it simply means he is a bigot with no apologies. Get some better flow and creativity, Wiz.
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Everything We Know About The Father Gunned Down By Chicago Cop
White Man Uses The N-Word And Gets The Sonic Rings Knocked Out Of Him
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
1. White Woman Calls The Cops And The Internet Makes Her Famous1 of 88
2.2 of 88
3.3 of 88
4.4 of 88
5.5 of 88
6.6 of 88
7.7 of 88
8.8 of 88
9.9 of 88
10.10 of 88
11.11 of 88
12.12 of 88
13.13 of 88
14.14 of 88
15.15 of 88
16.16 of 88
17.17 of 88
18.18 of 88
19.19 of 88
20.20 of 88
21.21 of 88
22.22 of 88
23.23 of 88
24.24 of 88
25.25 of 88
26.26 of 88
27.27 of 88
28.28 of 88
29.29 of 88
30.30 of 88
31.31 of 88
32.32 of 88
33.33 of 88
34.34 of 88
35.35 of 88
36.36 of 88
37.37 of 88
38.38 of 88
39.39 of 88
40.40 of 88
41.41 of 88
42.42 of 88
43.43 of 88
44.44 of 88
45.45 of 88
46.46 of 88
47.47 of 88
48.48 of 88
49.49 of 88
50.50 of 88
51.51 of 88
52.52 of 88
53.53 of 88
54.54 of 88
55.55 of 88
56.56 of 88
57.57 of 88
58.58 of 88
59.59 of 88
60.60 of 88
61.61 of 88
62.62 of 88
63.63 of 88
64.64 of 88
65.65 of 88
66.66 of 88
67.67 of 88
68.68 of 88
69.69 of 88
70.70 of 88
71.71 of 88
72.72 of 88
73.73 of 88
74.74 of 88
75.75 of 88
76.76 of 88
77.77 of 88
78.78 of 88
79.79 of 88
80.80 of 88
81.81 of 88
82.82 of 88
83.83 of 88
84.84 of 88
85.85 of 88
86.86 of 88
87.87 of 88
88.88 of 88
Wiz Khalifa Uses The Whitest Excuse Ever To Defend Offensive Lyric About Koreans was originally published on newsone.com