Faith Evans and Stevie J Tied The Knot Last Night!

Well, we always say, ‘if it doesn’t feel like that 90s love than I don’t want it!”

That’s exactly what’s going on here.

Grammy Award winning singer and the ex-wife of the Notorious B.I.G, Faith Evans has jumped the broom with Stevie J . (Yes, Steebie from Love and Hip Hop ATL) The pair tied the knot last night according to reports!

Multiple sources confirm they said their I Do’s in a hotel room Tuesday night.

Besides the two tweeting their love for each other, we had no idea they were romantically involved! Congrats to the Newlyweds! Mr and Mrs. Jordan!

(*side eyes Mona Scott*)

Also On 93.9 WKYS: