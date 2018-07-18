American University is reportedly on lockdown after reports of an armed intruder near campus.

American University police say officers are responding and are asking those on campus to lock doors and stay away from windows.

AU Police say they are focusing on Main Campus as well as East Campus, and 3201 New Mexico Ave, Northwest.

Source: Fox 5 DC

American University Under Lockdown After Reports Of Armed Intruder Near Campus was originally published on woldcnews.com

