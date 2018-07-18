Unhappy Hov: ‘Made In America’ Festival Is Changing Locations And Jay-Z Is Not Happy About It

Everyone knows that Jay-Z doesn’t play around when it comes to his business.

So imagine how p.o’d he was after finding out —via the Internet — that his “Made In America” festival will be relocating from Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia (where it’s been held since 2012).

Hov responded to Mayor Jim Kenney‘s decision to move the festival elsewhere with an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer. He wrote,

“We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city.

According to reports, Mayor Kenney said this year will be the last time the the festival will be held on the parkway due to the costs and congestions. But Jay’s Roc Nation company covers approximately half the costs, so what’s really good?

Jay continued,

“How does an administration merely discard an event that generates millions in income and employs the city’s people as if we are disposable now that we have served our purpose? The city is right in one respect; the first Made in America festival took place when there was a great need for tourism. By their admission, the festival first started as a ‘unique attraction to the city on an otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend. Over the years, tourism has grown overall.”

The mayor has yet to respond to Hov, so no word on what location M.I.A. will move to next. But he did say that he loved Jay -Z and wants to keep the festival in Philly.

