adidas is looking to add yet another signature selection to their already impressive portfolio. They are introducing a new runner and have chosen A$AP Ferg as the face of the launch.

Their PureBOOST Go features a knitted upper panel with targeted zones for an adaptive fit and premium natural feel. A molded heel counter allows for optimal movement of the achilles. Additionally their BOOST technology is used on the midsole giving the wearer premium cushioning with each step while the outsole helps adjust to various turf conditions.

The German footwear brand has handpicked the Hood Pope for the official product roll-out. Three Stripes will also use the “Plain Jane” MC’s rapping skills to promote the shoe. He has crafted a new track titled “Brag” which will be exclusively released on adidas.com on July 24.

The adidas PureBOOST Go will go on sale Thursday, July 19 online and at select adidas stores for a suggested price of $120.00. Currently there are five colorways including a triple black, steel and cloud white.

Via Hypebeast

Photo: adidas

adidas Unveils New PureBOOST Go Running Sneaker With A$AP Ferg was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: