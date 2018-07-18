New Footage Of Bankroll Fresh’s Final Moments Surface

The 2016 shooting death of Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh sent shockwaves through the industry and snuffed out the momentum of the rising rapper. In new footage released by police, the final moments of Bankroll Fresh’s life were revealed and support the investigation’s conclusion that the shooting was in self-defense.

“Our investigation determined that he was shot in self-defense,” Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department told 11Alive last month.

No charges will be filed in connection to the case.

Now, weeks after closing their investigation, police have released the entire case file. The documents included the name of the previously-unknown shooter and video of a fight between White and another rival rapper from inside the studio.

According to the investigation report 11Alive obtained, there was previous bad blood between White and the rapper No Plug, whose real name is Mendez Owens. Owens was reportedly invited to the Street Execs Studio off Defoors Place that night to try and make peace between the two men.

The APD tried to make charges stick to Owens but the footage of that fateful night went in his favor.

