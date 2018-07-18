adidas Originals x A BATHING APE Collab On Camo-Flavored Collection [Photos]

A Bathing Ape is still a streetwear staple and the brand has collaborated with adidas Originals for a fall/winter 2018 capsule collection.

Actually, the collection is a relaunch (remaster edition) of an old adicolor range and features tracks pants, tees and tops.

The familiar adidas apparel gets outfitted with all-over prints based on the BAPE® 1st CAMO. Each piece is available in four adicolor tonal camo colorways—red, black, blue and the original green—that were created exclusively by adidas and BAPE.

The branding consists of large adidas trefoil logos and BAPE’s APE HEAD logo. Also, there are adicolor x BAPE® labels found on the hem of each piece.

adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection will be available for purchase on July 28, 2018. Good hunting.

What’s good with a re-up on the NMD’s, though? Check out detailed photos of the collection in the gallery.

adidas Originals x A BATHING APE FW18 Collection 34 photos Launch gallery adidas Originals x A BATHING APE FW18 Collection 1. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 1 of 34 2. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 2 of 34 3. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 3 of 34 4. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 4 of 34 5. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 5 of 34 6. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 6 of 34 7. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 7 of 34 8. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 8 of 34 9. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 9 of 34 10. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 10 of 34 11. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 11 of 34 12. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 12 of 34 13. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 13 of 34 14. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 14 of 34 15. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 15 of 34 16. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 16 of 34 17. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 17 of 34 18. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 18 of 34 19. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 19 of 34 20. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 20 of 34 21. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 21 of 34 22. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 22 of 34 23. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 23 of 34 24. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 24 of 34 25. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 25 of 34 26. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 26 of 34 27. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 27 of 34 28. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 28 of 34 29. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 29 of 34 30. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 30 of 34 31. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 31 of 34 32. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 32 of 34 33. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 33 of 34 34. adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection Source:adidas 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading adidas Originals x A BATHING APE FW18 Collection adidas Originals x A BATHING APE FW18 Collection adidas Originals and A BATHING APE link for a new collection for FW18.

—

Photo: adidas

adidas Originals x A BATHING APE Collab On Camo-Flavored Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com