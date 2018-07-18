A Bathing Ape is still a streetwear staple and the brand has collaborated with adidas Originals for a fall/winter 2018 capsule collection.
Actually, the collection is a relaunch (remaster edition) of an old adicolor range and features tracks pants, tees and tops.
The familiar adidas apparel gets outfitted with all-over prints based on the BAPE® 1st CAMO. Each piece is available in four adicolor tonal camo colorways—red, black, blue and the original green—that were created exclusively by adidas and BAPE.
The branding consists of large adidas trefoil logos and BAPE’s APE HEAD logo. Also, there are adicolor x BAPE® labels found on the hem of each piece.
adidas Originals by A BATHING APE® collection will be available for purchase on July 28, 2018. Good hunting.
What’s good with a re-up on the NMD’s, though? Check out detailed photos of the collection in the gallery.
adidas Originals x A BATHING APE FW18 Collection
Photo: adidas
adidas Originals x A BATHING APE Collab On Camo-Flavored Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com