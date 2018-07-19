Chance The Rapper had fans on the edge of the seats after promising a new full-length album this week, although he eventually decided not to come out with the project. Instead, the Chicago rapper dialed down his initial aims and unleashed four new tracks for the masses.

The tracks, “Work Out, “65th & Ingleside,” “I Might Need Security,” and “Wala Cam” featuring Supa Bwe. The songs cover much of Chano’s usual fare, which includes speaking on his engagement to his daughter’s mother, Kirsten Corley, his ties to the Chicago streets, and his generally positive views on life as it happens.

Details on who provided production for the tracks are scant, but per Genius “65th & Ingleside features production from Greg Landfair, Peter Cottontale, Nate Fox, Lido, and Chance himself. Savvy fans will recognize Landfair’s name from the defunct Chicago band Kids These Days that Vic Mensa was also once a part of.

On “I Might Need Security,” Jamie Foxx, Cottontale, Chance, and Smoko Ono are credited for the production. Lastly on “Wala Cam,” Landfair, Carter Lang, and Lido provided the heat. Lang has worked on SZA’s acclaimed CTRL project among other works. Fox has worked with Chance over the years and, along with Cottontale, is a member of The Social Experiment.

In other big news, Chance announced his purchase of the Chicagoist website, which examines all things Chicago, in a verse on “I Might Need Security” by rapping, “I got a hit-list so long I don’t know how to finish/I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist b*tches out of business/Speaking of racist, f*ck your micro aggressions/I’ll make you fix your words like a typo suggestion.”

Check out the new tracks below.

—

Photo: WENN

Chance The Rapper Drops 4 New Tracks, Buys Chicagoist Website was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: