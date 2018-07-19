According To Kid Cudi, More Collab Albums With Kanye West Are In The Works

Last month, Kid Cudi and Kanye West finally released their highly anticipated collaboration album, Kids See Ghosts. Many people were struck with feelings of wanting more, since the seven-track project spanned just under 30 minutes–but if the project left you yearning for music, you’re in luck. The longtime friends and collaborators may have even more in store for fans.

“There are some songs that we didn’t use that I’m hopeful we can put out later. But the plan is to do more Kids See Ghosts albums,” Cudder revealed. He also speaks on the fact that he thinks him and West will always produce “awesome sh*t” together.

“We just have this chemistry that’s undeniable, especially when we have to fight for it with each other,” he continued, adding that Kids See Ghosts took “a little over a year-and-a-half to just get it tight,” though the songwriting itself wasn’t difficult. “It’s really easy for us,” he added.

Also in the candid interview, Kid Cudi dishes on his time he spent in Wyoming creating the album, particularly commenting on his moments with Nas who also delivered a seven-track project this summer. “It was really cool to be around Nas. That was the illest. We’d be chilling in the room, and then Nas would leave and we’d be like, ‘That’s fucking Nas.’ We’d be asking him questions about coming up in Queens, did he know Biggie, all these questions,” Cudi said excitedly.

He continued, “I had a ball out there, man. Kanye had his family around. He had his dad there. And we knew what songs we wanted to use. We had ‘Reborn.’ We had ‘4th Dimension.’ We just took our time fine-tuning the process.”

You can read Kid Cudi’s entire interview and cover story with Billboard here . Hopefully, more details regarding Cudi and Ye’s future music surfaces sooner than later.