To get creative approval from Anna Wintour is a big deal in the fashion industry. Nike received this blessing is releasing some sneakers in her honor.

Anytime the famed Vogue magazine Editor-in-chief gives her consent for a project she writes “AWOK” which stands for “Anna Wintour Okay”. In their first-ever women’s collaboration for Jordan Brand, the sneaker giant is releasing two of their most sought after models get reimagined with her blessings.

The Air Jordan I’s get a couture touch with two colorways a red and white. Both options feature a premium leather upper paneling and metallic zipper closure on the tongue. Her AWOK branding lives on the sole. Additionally it comes with an “Edited By Vogue” tag.

As a direct nod to her signature Chanel tweed suits and dark sunglasses, the Air Jordan III SE’s receive tweed fabric treatment on the upper panels and back heel. AWOK is stamped on the sole. These models selection are available in either red or black.

The Air Jordan I AWOK’s will be released at select retailers on July 21 while the Air Jordan III AWOK’s will be hitting on September 7.

You can watch the teaser video starring Wintour below. More photos on the flip.

Via Nike

Photo: Nike

Nike Releasing Air Jordans That Are Anna Wintour Approved was originally published on hiphopwired.com

