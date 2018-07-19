CLOSE
Rolling Loud Festival Announces Deep Lineup For Bay Area Show

The Bay Area gonna be lit in September

Source: Splash! Festival 2017 – Performances Featuring: Rae Sremmurd Where: Gräfenhainichen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany When: 09 Jul 2017 Credit: Max Patzig/Future Image/WENN.com

In just a few years the Rolling Loud Festival went from a small single day Miami festival to a full blown phenomenon that today’s biggest names in music love to be a part of. Now the traveling music event is about to touch down in The Bay Area this Fall and it’s bringing some big guns along with it.

 

Today Rolling Loud announced the lineup that’ll be rocking the crowd from September 15-16 and it’ll feature the likes of Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane to go along with Oakland natives such as the OG E-40, Imasu!, and Saweetie.

Check out the full list of performers below and let us know if you’ll be making your way down to the festivities come mid-September.

Rolling Loud Festival Announces Deep Lineup For Bay Area Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

