While she might not have a lot of height on her competition, bite-sized Puerto Rican beauty Sunshine has cakes aplenty to go along with her around-the-way-girl looks. The DMV-based Latinx bombshell is our latest Baes and Baddies entry.
We don’t have a lot of intel on Sunshine, but she bills herself as a model, dancer, host, and vixen. Scant information publicly available aside, it hasn’t done much to hurt her brand as she boasts a whopping 1.2 million followers on the ‘Gram.
Much of Sunshine’s page is her showing off her sultry looks and powerful cake situation that we mentioned before. And we have a suspicion she goes by Sunshine for a reason not fit for print so just use your imagination.
Check out Sunshine AKA @just_call_me_sunshine___ below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Instagram
DMV-Based Puerto Rican Bombshell Sunshine Has Cakes Aplenty was originally published on hiphopwired.com
