Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their new movie Blindspotting.

The film follows Collin a young man who must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. Sounds like a piece of cake but his friendship with a volatile white best friend makes it very hard to do. Throw in Collin being an eyewitness to a police officer shooting a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets and the movie really gets interesting.

As for our conversation, we talked about how the movie took over 9 years to write and they opened up about the excitement of bringing this film to life as well as some of the tough topics they tackle in the movie.

Blindspotting his theaters Friday.

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting: One Of The Year’s Most Interesting Films was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: