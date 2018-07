Indianapolis artist Fain Carter is carrying the momentum of collabs with Cyhi The Prince and Kxng Crooked into summer 18, and he’s aiming to reach the Billboard charts for the second time in his career.

Check out his latest release, “Like Oh,” below.

GG Music: Fain Carter Is A Man Of Many Talents was originally published on globalgrind.com

