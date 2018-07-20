CLOSE
NFL At A Standstill’ With Its Union Over Anthem Discussions

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

The NFL and the NFL Player’s Association have agreed to suspend the league’s policy on the national anthem, just weeks before preseason games are set to begin.

In a brief statement , the league and the player’s association said they had come to a “standstill agreement,” meaning that no new rules relating to the anthem would be issued or enforced over the “next several weeks.”

Source: NFL

 

NFL At A Standstill’ With Its Union Over Anthem Discussions was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

