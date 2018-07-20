The family of the deceased University of Maryland Football player is planning a lawsuit.

University of Maryland lineman Jordan McNair died after collapsing during a practice in late May. Now, with the investigation into what caused his collapse ongoing, his family has lawyered up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Family Of UMD Player Who Died From Heatstroke Seek Answers was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: