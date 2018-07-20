The family of the deceased University of Maryland Football player is planning a lawsuit.
University of Maryland lineman Jordan McNair died after collapsing during a practice in late May. Now, with the investigation into what caused his collapse ongoing, his family has lawyered up.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Man In Car During Taylor Hayes Shooting Is Charged For Gun & Drugs
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Davido “Way Too Fly,” Fat Trel “What It Is” & More | Daily Visuals
- Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley Perform “Back That Azz Up”
- WOW: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life
Source: Fox Baltimore
Family Of UMD Player Who Died From Heatstroke Seek Answers was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours