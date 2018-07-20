CLOSE
The DMV
Family Of UMD Player Who Died From Heatstroke Seek Answers

Ohio State v Maryland

Source: G Fiume / Getty

The family of the deceased University of Maryland Football player is planning a lawsuit.

University of Maryland lineman Jordan McNair died after collapsing during a practice in late May. Now, with the investigation into what caused his collapse ongoing, his family has lawyered up.

