Saturday, July 28, 2018

12pm-4pm

Sears

White Oak Shopping Center

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Connect with neighbors, friends and family at our annual “Make a Difference Community Day” on Saturday July 28th, 2018 in front of Sears White Oak Shopping Center, Silver Spring MD 20904. We, Rainbow Family Christian Center Church and our local Sears store are partnering with several local community agencies/vendors to provide information and free services on health, education, professional development and safety for the community. It’s going to be a fun day for the entire family to enjoy – there will be a variety of activities such as moon bounces, music, dance, drama, raffles, food, food trucks and more!!!

Admission is free and ALL are invited.

Make a Difference Community Day was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: